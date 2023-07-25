BJP Chief's 'Child Who Failed In All Exams' Swipe At Opposition Front

"So the parents thought of changing his name to change his perception."

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday likened the opposition's decision to name its alliance INDIA to the case of a child's parents changing his name to change the perception about him.

He tweeted, "There was a child who failed in all his exams. He was hated by his classmates and neighbours. So the parents thought of changing his name to change his perception. Isn't the case similar to that of I.N.D.I.A?"

Isn't the case similar to that of I.N.D.I.A? — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 25, 2023

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also derided the opposition for the name, and cited reviled names such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

