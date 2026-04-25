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BJP Candidate's Relative Murdered In Gujarat's Mehsana Ahead Of Local Polls

The police are scanning footage from cameras near Manav Ashram Chokdi to identify the attackers and the vehicle used in the crime.

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BJP Candidate's Relative Murdered In Gujarat's Mehsana Ahead Of Local Polls
The police have not revealed the exact motive behind the murder.
  • A BJP politician's close relative was beaten to death in Mehsana
  • Attackers used sharp weapons, sticks, and iron pipes to assault the man
  • Officials have assured that the culprits will be arrested soon
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A close relative of a BJP politician was beaten to death in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Friday night, ahead of the municipal corporation elections.

The incident took place on the road leading from Manav Ashram Chokdi toward Tavadiya Road. Miten Chaudhary, the nephew of a BJP candidate, and Dhimant Chaudhary were travelling in a car when they were intercepted by a group of unidentified assailants. The attackers, armed with sharp weapons, sticks, and iron pipes, dragged them out of the vehicle and thrashed them.

Miten was seriously injured in the attack. He died during treatment at a hospital. Dhimant Chaudhary, the husband of a Congress candidate, also sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing medical care.

Also read: Gujarati Woman Shot At US Grocery Store, Husband Arrested For Illegal Gun Use

The top brass of the local police and the Crime Branch reached the spot and cordoned off the area. The security has been heightened in the city to prevent violence.

The police are scanning footage from cameras near Manav Ashram Chokdi to identify the attackers and the vehicle used in the crime. They are also using Call Detail Records (CDR) to trace the network and movements of the suspects.

The police have not revealed the exact motive behind the murder. Officials have assured that the culprits will be arrested soon.

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