2 GST Officials Arrested Over Rs 55-Lakh Bribe Demand In Gujarat

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two high-ranking Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials in Gujarat's Nadiad for demanding Rs 55 lakh to release a seized transport vehicle. The officials were caught red-handed accepting the first instalment of the bribe inside their own office.

The accused have been identified as Amarnath Govardhanram Saroj, a Class-2 Superintendent, and Subodh Subhash Chauhan, a Class-2 GST Inspector -- both stationed at the Central GST Bhavan in Nadiad.

The Rs 55 Lakh Demand

The complainant, who operates a transportation business, had one of his goods-laden trucks intercepted and seized by Central GST authorities. The vehicle was brought to the Nadiad GST office for inspection.

When the complainant approached the officials to have the vehicle released, Inspector Subodh Chauhan and Superintendent Amarnath Saroj allegedly pointed out "deficiencies" in the GST documentation of the cargo. To "settle" these discrepancies and release the truck without further legal penalty, the duo demanded a total bribe of Rs 55 lakh. They insisted that a primary instalment of Rs 10 lakh be paid immediately to initiate the process.

The Trap at GST Bhavan

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the transporter contacted the ACB via the toll-free helpline 1064. Following the formal complaint, a trap was set by the Gandhinagar ACB unit in April.

The exchange took place within the premises of the Central GST Office at Nadiad. During the operation, the accused engaged in a recorded "purposeful conversation" confirming the bribe requirement. As soon as the Rs 10 lakh in cash was accepted, the ACB team, led by PI D.A. Chaudhary, moved in and apprehended both officers on the spot.

The full amount of Rs 10 lakh was recovered from the office premises.

Current Investigation

Both Class-2 officers have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act for criminal misconduct. This high-profile arrest has sent ripples through the GST department, as the ACB investigates whether these officials were part of a larger extortion ring targeting transporters in the region.