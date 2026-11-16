Bittu Tabahi Says Repeated River Clean-Up Efforts Took A Toll On His Health, Shows Infected Hands

Environmental activist Surendra Singh Choudhry, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, has expressed frustration over people continuing to dump garbage into Madhya Pradesh's Ajnar River despite his repeated efforts to clean it. The activist has also raised concerns about the impact of the work on his health, showing infected hands in a video shared on social media. Bittu shared visuals of himself cleaning the polluted river, where garbage had accumulated again. He also posted clips of himself lying on a bed at what appeared to be a hospital or clinic and showed the skin infection affecting his hands.

The activist said he has been facing several difficulties while trying to clean the river but continues to receive little support from people. He also spoke about the health problems caused by repeatedly coming into contact with contaminated water and waste.

Bittu has reportedly developed itching and pain in his hands and legs following prolonged exposure to polluted water, plastic waste and other garbage. The skin problems have become severe enough for him to take medication every night.

Watch the video here:

Bittu began cleaning a clogged stretch of the Ajnar River in January 2026. Since then, he has removed plastic bottles, bags, algae and other waste from the water body. Reports suggest that he has used basic protective equipment, including gloves and boots, although he has also cleaned the river with his bare hands on some occasions.

Repeated exposure to contaminated water and decomposing garbage can expose the skin to harmful bacteria, microorganisms and irritating substances, potentially causing infections and other skin problems.

His latest video has prompted several social media users to wish him a speedy recovery. Many also criticised people for continuing to dump garbage into the river despite his efforts and called for greater civic responsibility to protect water bodies. One user wrote, "Take care and wish you a speedy recovery!! I sincerely hope people gain a civic sense to maintain cleanliness , and atleast not pollute the rivers again and again."

Another said, "We seriously need to start a gofundme page for him so that he can't buy a proper protective suit."