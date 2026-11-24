A 26-year-old man died after a stray Chinese kite string (manjha) slit his throat while he was riding a motorcycle near Barapullah on a stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Vikas Singh was returning home from work on Monday, according to preliminary information.

According to his relatives, Singh got married around two years ago and had a three-month-old child.

According to police, the banned string got entangled around his neck, causing a deep cut to his throat, because of which he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

Police took the body into custody and sent it for a postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

Umesh Soni, the victim's father-in-law, said his son-in-law was returning home when the tragedy struck, leaving behind a young wife and their three-month-old child.

"I received a call from my daughter. She was distressed and told me that my son-in-law had met with an accident. I immediately rushed to the spot, where I found his body and police personnel. He was lying in a pool of blood, with severe injuries to his neck. The officers told me that his neck had got entangled in Chinese manjha and he died on the spot," Soni said.

He said the police were investigating how the banned kite string reached the expressway and demanded stringent action against those responsible for its sale and use.

Recalling the couple's life together, Soni said his daughter and son-in-law had solemnised their love marriage in court around two years ago. They had recently welcomed a child and were looking forward to building a happy life together.

"They were very happy. Their child is barely three months old. This killer string has snatched away all their happiness," he said.

The grief was palpable at the victim's home, where his wife was inconsolable. Neighbours and relatives who gathered there tried to comfort her, but she remained shattered by the sudden loss of her husband, with their infant child now left without a father.

Delhi has witnessed a series of fatal accidents and serious injuries caused by sharp kite strings, particularly banned Chinese manjha, over the past several years.

Despite restrictions on its sale and use, the dangerous string has repeatedly injured commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, by cutting into their necks and faces. Several people, including children, have lost their lives in such incidents.

The incidents have claimed several lives in the Capital.

In July 2023, a seven-year-old girl died after her throat was slit, while she was travelling on a scooter with her parents in Paschim Vihar.

In August 2024, Delhi Traffic Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Surendra Bhati, 47, and a 34-year-old businessman, Himanshu Lal, sustained serious neck injuries in separate incidents in Northeast Delhi.

On June 27, 2025, 22-year-old Yash Goswami died after Chinese manjha slit his throat while he was riding a scooter near Rani Jhansi flyover in North Delhi. The same year, another man, Prakash, suffered facial injuries near Shastri Park flyover, while 30-year-old Rajneesh died after sustaining a deep neck wound on the Sarita Vihar-Faridabad carriageway in August.

The danger persisted in 2026, when a five-year-old boy died after his throat was slit by the banned string in New Usmanpur on May 3.

On August 5, a 32-year-old businessman suffered a serious neck injury in Uttam Nagar, followed by another incident in Maujpur on August 16, in which a 35-year-old motorcyclist sustained a throat injury.

On October 11, Rakesh Kumar was injured near First Pusta on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and was rushed to hospital by traffic police personnel.

Another man, Mahesh, sustained a deep neck wound near Nehru Camp on National Highway 24 on October 20 but survived after receiving timely medical attention.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)