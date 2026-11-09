Soldier Killed, Another Injured After Trailer Rams Army Truck In Kota

A havildar was killed, and a 35-year-old soldier sustained injuries after a speeding trailer collided with a stationary Army truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Jalimpura toll on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Sultanpur police station area at 2.15 pm, they said.

The victim was identified as Narayan Lal (30), a native of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, who was posted as an Army havildar in Kota.

Deepak, 35, also an Army man, sustained injuries in the collision.

According to Sultanpur SHO Daulat Sahu, Army personnel were travelling from Kota in a truck, accompanied by other Army vehicles.

The trailer, which was loaded with empty gas cylinders and travelling at a high speed, rammed into the Army truck from behind near Jalimpura - where the truck had halted, he said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that one of the truck's tyres climbed onto a low wall on the roadside, and empty gas cylinders scattered across the expressway. In the chaos, Lal came under the rear tyre of the truck, while Deepak was also injured.

Following the incident, a Sultanpur police station team rushed to the spot and shifted the two to the local community health centre, where Lal was declared dead, and the injured was transferred to the Army Hospital in Kota.

An autopsy was conducted on the havildar's body.

Police have detained the trailer driver and booked him under relevant sections, while further investigation is underway, Sahu said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)