Bijili Ramesh, Tamil Actor-Comedian And YouTube Sensation, Dies

Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh died due to prolonged illness in Chennai on August 26 night, his family said on Tuesday. He breathed his last at the age of 46.

He was receiving treatment for liver-related issues as per his family.

"He suddenly passed away while sleeping. Two days ago, he returned home from the hospital to celebrate his wedding anniversary. He was being treated at the hospital," the actor's family said.

He is survived by his wife and son.

The last rites are scheduled to take place near MGR Nagar in Chennai today.

Bijili Ramesh rose to fame through YouTube prank videos, which eventually landed him roles in a few films.

He acted in movies like Sivappu Manjal Pachai (2019), Aadai (2019) and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022) along with several TV shows.

A few days ago, his family appealed for financial help from the film community to get him through his treatment.

