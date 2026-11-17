A Bihar woman and her lover hired contract killers to get rid of her husband, who had come to know of their affair, with police saying they have arrested the duo and identified the two shooters.

Mohammad Irfan Imam (32) was shot dead outside his rented accommodation in Patna district's Daulatpur Simri village on the night of November 10 by two motorcycle-borne assailants who had knocked on his door to make him step outside. Police said that Irfan was shot in the head by the assailants.

Within two days, police arrested the victim's wife and her lover, Karan Kumar, after they made conflicting statements and tried to mislead investigators during interrogation, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amarendra Kumar Jha said.

Police have also detained a minor kin of Karan Kumar for allegedly being present at the spot during the shooting.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Irfan's wife and Karan had been in a relationship for nearly two years. Tensions escalated after Irfan learnt about their relationship, prompting his wife and Karan to allegedly conspire to kill him, the police officer said.

The deceased's wife had tried to mislead police by claiming that Irfan had survived a firing incident near Maudahi village about a year ago. However, the probe found no evidence of any such incident, bringing her under suspicion, the SDPO said.

Talking to PTI on Tuesday, Jha said, "An SIT was constituted to investigate the murder. During interrogation, Irfan's wife disclosed the conspiracy, while Karan admitted to his relationship with her and his involvement in planning the crime. Police have identified the shooters and intensified raids to nab them."

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