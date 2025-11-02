When Will Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya Be Extradited? What Amit Shah Told NDTV

The government has extradited 42 fugitives over the past two years, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, assuring that many more will be brought back after the due judicial process in the countries they are staying in. Speaking at NDTV's Bihar Power Play conclave, the senior BJP leader shared his views on bringing back the fugitives who have fled after committing financial scams.

Diamantaire Nirav Modi and liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya are among the fugitives wanted in India in scams worth thousands of crores. Both are facing extradition proceedings in the UK, a judicial process that must be cleared to bring them back to India.

Shah described the extradition process as "very complex" but asserted that Indian agencies are pursuing such fugitives as per the norms.

"It's a very complex process. It involves navigating the laws and court procedures of several countries. We have established 'India Net' under the CBI for this purpose, which issues Blue Corner notices against fugitives across the country, uses Interpol to arrest them, and then handles the entire extradition process," said the minister.

Extradition cases are ongoing against several fugitives, and they will be brought after the judicial process, Shah assured. For such extraditions, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared after conducting workshops with all agencies, he said.

"In the last two years, around 42 fugitives have been brought back to India. In some cases, court proceedings are underway in those countries. There are very few people against whom no action has been taken," Shah added.

Slamming the opposition, the minister said the previous UPA government wasn't afraid of the agencies. "After our government came to power, the fugitives are at least being pursued. They are being caught, and the process of bringing them from jails abroad to jails here is also underway," he added.