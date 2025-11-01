"Maoist-Free India By March 31 Next Year": Amit Shah To NDTV

The Maoists have been badly hit, underlined Home Minister Amit Shah, reiterating that India will be "Maoist-free by March 31 next year".

In 2013, there were 126 Left-Wing Extremism-affected (LWE) districts, the number was restricted to 18 in April 2025. The three districts identified by the government as still being most affected are all in Chhattisgarh: Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur.

"I have already said that by March 31, 2026," Amit Shah told NDTV's Editor-in-Chief and CEO Rahul Kanwal at NDTV Power Play conclave in Bihar's Patna on eliminating Maoists.

"There was a time when those who spread the theory of Maoism, used to talk about the Red Corridor. More than 130 districts across the country were hit by Maoism. Today, only 11 districts are left. And especially, only three districts are affected by it. And many Maoists have been neutralised, arrested and surrendered. And I believe that the backbone of this violent movement has been broken. Now, the few who are left, will be eliminated by the security agencies by March 31," the Minister said.

Asked what's the guarantee that those Maoists who are surrendering will not spread the Maoist ideology again, the Minister said, "After surrendering, they have to stay with us for 6 months. A rehab centre has been set up for them. In the rehab centre, there is a system for psychiatrists. There is also a scheme for skill development. There is also a scheme to rehabilitate them. There is also a system to keep an eye on the Maoists who are not trusted."

"But after 31st March 2026, there will be no Maoists in this country," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Chhattisgarh, said that the 'red flag' representing Maoist hold in various districts of India has been replaced with Tiranga, given the recent mass surrender of Naxalites.

PM Modi said that Chhattisgarh didn't witness road infrastructure development due to the presence of Maoism, which enabled the killings of teachers and doctors working in the area. This is why, he added, "when we came to power in 2014, we pledged to get India rid of Maoism."

"Today, the results can be seen. Eleven years ago, India's 150 districts were under Maoist control. Of them, only three districts are under their control. I guarantee that the day is not far when India and Chhattisgarh will be rid of Maoism. Those who chose violence are surrendering. Over 20 Maoists returned to the mainstream a few days ago in Kanker. On October 17, 200 Maoists surrendered in Bastar. Dozens of them have given up arms across the country in the recent past," he said.

The Indian government has been implementing a multi-pronged strategy to tackle Maoism, focusing on enhancing security measures to neutralise Maoist groups and prevent their activities, promoting development and infrastructure projects in affected areas to improve living standards and provide opportunities for local communities and encouraging Maoists to surrender and reintegrate into mainstream society through rehabilitation programs.