"Rahul Gandhi Can Do Whatever But...": Amit Shah's Big Warning On Gamosa Row

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting Assamese clothing traditions by refusing to wear a gamosa presented to him by President Droupadi Murmu.

The senior BJP leader said, "Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants, but as long as the BJP is in power, it will not allow any disrespect of the northeastern state's culture."

"Other attendees, including foreign dignitaries, wore it as a mark of respect," Shah raged at an event in Assam's Dibrugarh, "... Gandhi was the only person to refuse to do so..."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also attacked the opposition leader and included his party in his criticism, declaring, "Rahul Gandhi should learnt to respect the northeast culture... the people of Assam and the northeast. Otherwise, he should not ask for votes."

Shah and Sarma targeted Gandhi over photos in which he seemed to be the only person not wearing the gamosa. The attacks comes amid the backdrop of an election in Assam this year.

Meanwhile, the Congress responded with barbs of its own.

Party boss Mallikarjun Kharge, who was also at the reception hosted by the President, said the ruling party wants to "destroy Gandhi's image through false propaganda" but could never succeed. Kharge also said Rahul Gandhi wasn't the only person not wearing the gamosa.

"Defence Minister (Rajnath Singh) was not wearing... BJP President (Nitin Nabin) was also not wearing it. Gandhi was holding it in his hand after wearing it... but they (the BJP) are doing such propaganda (claiming) Gandhi 'insulted the northeast... These people want to destroy Rahul Gandhi's image through false propaganda... but they will never succeed. I am an eyewitness."

Kharge also tried to flip the 'insult' narrative by claiming Gandhi and he had been disrespected by being seated in the third row during the Republic Day parade in central Delhi. "The government insulted Gandhi and me by seating us in the third row... made us sit behind children. We were made to sit next to Ministers of state. They should apologise to us," he said.