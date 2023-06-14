Bihar Government Hikes Development Fund For Legislators

The hike will be effective from the current financial year.

The Bihar government Tuesday announced an increase in the development fund of MLAs and MLCs from Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore annually, an official said.

The decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said.

The MLAs and MLCs can now use more funds under the Chief Minister Local Area Development Scheme (CMLADS), the official said.

