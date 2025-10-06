Bihar Elections 2025 Explained In Numbers And Dates

The Election Commission announced on Monday that Assembly polls in the state will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, while counting will be held on November 14.

While the elections will see a direct contest between the BJP-Nitish Kumar combine and the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal-led INDI Alliance, political strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party will make its debut by contesting in all seats.

Here is a snapshot of the Bihar elections in dates and numbers:

First phase of poll: November 6

Second phase of poll: November 11

Counting: November 14

Number of constituencies: 243

General constituencies: 203

SC constituencies: 38

ST constituencies: 2

Polling stations: 90,712

Total voters: Over 7.43 crore

First Time Voters: 14 lakh

Women voters: 3.5 crore

Men voters: 3.92 crore

Voters above age of 100: 14,000

Number of polling stations that will see patrolling by horses: 250

Number of polling stations where EC will reach by boat: 197

Number of general observer for each Constituency: 1

Total General Observers: 243

Total Police Observers: 38

Total Expenditure Observers: 67