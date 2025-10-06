Bihar Elections 2025 Explained In Numbers And Dates

The Election Commission announced on Monday that Assembly polls in the state will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, while counting will be held on November 14.
While the elections will see a direct contest between the BJP-Nitish Kumar combine and the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal-led INDI Alliance, political strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party will make its debut by contesting in all seats.
Here is a snapshot of the Bihar elections in dates and numbers:
First phase of poll: November 6
Second phase of poll: November 11
Counting: November 14
Number of constituencies: 243
General constituencies: 203
SC constituencies: 38
ST constituencies: 2
Polling stations: 90,712
Total voters: Over 7.43 crore
First Time Voters: 14 lakh
Women voters: 3.5 crore
Men voters: 3.92 crore
Voters above age of 100: 14,000
Number of polling stations that will see patrolling by horses: 250
Number of polling stations where EC will reach by boat: 197
Number of general observer for each Constituency: 1
Total General Observers: 243
Total Police Observers: 38
Total Expenditure Observers: 67
