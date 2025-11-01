"Bihari Doesn't Mean Backward": JioStar Vice Chairman Uday Shankar To NDTV

Ahead of the highly anticipated Bihar Assembly elections, media executive and JioStar Vice Chairman Uday Shankar made an appeal for the state to rise above its caste politics and focus on economic transformation. Speaking at NDTV's Bihar Power Play event in Patna on Saturday, Shankar argued that Bihar's political discourse has for too long been trapped in social divisions, neglecting the state's vast economic potential.

"Bihari doesn't mean backwards," Shankar said while in colversation with NDTV's CEO and Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal. "Biharis are among the most enterprising people. But the state has earned a bad name because of what it has or hasn't done."

Shankar, a former journalist, criticised the persistent use of caste as a political instrument. "There is a broader conspiracy that a person shouldn't forget about his or her caste," he said. "Fight elections on caste if you must, but after winning, declare that caste will no longer be discussed. Then talk about five things that will generate employment."

He called on political parties to reach a consensus on a set of non-negotiable priorities for Bihar's development. "The manifesto should be fair. There must be some issues where all parties can agree - on growth, investment, and jobs. It's the misfortune of Bihar that it couldn't have happened in Bihar.

Touching on the state's chronic unemployment and the lure of government jobs, Shankar drew a distinction between jobs and employment. "No government can give jobs to everyone," he said. "Their role is to create employment opportunities. If you want industries to come in, you must provide land, loans, and infrastructure."

He stressed the need for a local "enabling framework," saying, "Talent goes where opportunities are."

"Bihar is landlocked, but today there is no limitation on capital. What's missing is vision," he said. "Whichever party forms the government, it should ensure that investments continue. And until the politicians decide that these issues are non-negotiable, nothing can be done."

He called for a clear legal and policy roadmap to tackle caste inequalities without letting them derail economic priorities. "There should be a legal angle to the caste issue. I still don't know what the politicians are thinking about Bihar's economic future," he said.