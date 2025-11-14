"Another Election, Another Defeat": BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi After Bihar Rout

The BJP on Friday escalated its attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appeared headed for a decisive victory in the Bihar assembly election. With counting underway, a map is viral on social media showing Gandhi's "95 electoral defeats" over the past two decades.

The mockery was led by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, who posted a graphic detailing elections from 2004 to 2025 in which the Congress under Rahul Gandhi either lost state power or failed to make electoral gains. "Rahul Gandhi! Another election, another defeat! If there were awards for electoral consistency, he'd sweep them all. At this rate, even setbacks must be wondering how he finds them so reliably," Malviya wrote.

Rahul Gandhi!

Another election, another defeat!

If there were awards for electoral consistency, he'd sweep them all.

At this rate, even setbacks must be wondering how he finds them so reliably. pic.twitter.com/y4rH6g62qG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 14, 2025

He also shared a map listing 95 contests across states where the Congress had fallen short since Gandhi became one of the party's central campaigners. The list spans assembly elections in nearly every major state -- from Himachal Pradesh (2007, 2017) and Punjab (2007, 2012, 2022) to Gujarat (2007, 2012, 2017, 2022), Madhya Pradesh (2008, 2013, 2018, 2023), Maharashtra (2014, 2019, 2024) and multiple cycles in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It also includes defeats in the Northeast, southern states, Union Territories, and repeated losses in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

NDA Heads For Landslide

The BJP-led NDA -- which includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) -- is on course for a commanding victory. Official leads show the NDA ahead in more than 190 of the 243 seats, far above the majority mark of 122.

According to the latest Election Commission data, the BJP is leading in 84 constituencies, the JD(U) in 76, Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in 23, and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha in four. Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha is ahead in one seat.

The opposition Mahagathbandhan -- comprising the RJD, Congress and Left parties -- is ahead in 49 seats. Of these, the RJD leads in 34, Congress in six, CPI(ML)(L) in six, and the CPM in one. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, which briefly registered early leads in four constituencies, has fallen behind.

Among smaller players, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leading in three seats.

Exit Poll Trends Hold

NDTV's aggregate of exit polls had projected 146 seats for the NDA, 24 above the majority mark. The Mahagathbandhan was expected to win around 92 seats, a significant drop from its 110-seat tally in the previous assembly.

In the 2020 election, the BJP overtook the JDU to become the larger partner in the alliance, winning 74 seats to the JDU's 43. The RJD emerged as the single-largest party that year with 75 seats but remained short of the numbers needed to form a government..