Bihar Poll Dates To Be Announced By Election Commission At 12:30 PM

New Delhi:
The Bihar election dates will be announced today by the Election Commission. This is the first major state election to be held in the middle of a worldwide coronavirus crisis.
Bihar has to elect a new 243-member assembly by November 29. The polls are likely to be held in mid-October, in more than one phase because of Covid precautions.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads a coalition with the BJP, will fight for a fourth term in these polls, with the opposition RJD of jailed former Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and the Congress challenging him.