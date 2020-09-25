Bihar Poll Dates To Be Announced By Election Commission At 12:30 PM

Bihar Assembly Elections: Bihar has to elect a new 243-member assembly by November 29.

State elections in Bihar will be the first in India since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Delhi:

The Bihar election dates will be announced today by the Election Commission. This is the first major state election to be held in the middle of a worldwide coronavirus crisis.

Bihar has to elect a new 243-member assembly by November 29. The polls are likely to be held in mid-October, in more than one phase because of Covid precautions.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads a coalition with the BJP, will fight for a fourth term in these polls, with the opposition RJD of jailed former Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and the Congress challenging him.

