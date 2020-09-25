Bihar Poll Dates To Be Announced By Election Commission At 12:30 PM

State elections in Bihar will be the first in India since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Bihar election dates will be announced today by the Election Commission. This is the first major state election to be held in the middle of a worldwide coronavirus crisis.

Bihar has to elect a new 243-member assembly by November 29. The polls are likely to be held in mid-October, in more than one phase because of Covid precautions.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads a coalition with the BJP, will fight for a fourth term in these polls, with the opposition RJD of jailed former Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and the Congress challenging him.