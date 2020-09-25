Bihar Poll Dates Announcement Live Updates: Bihar Polls To Be Held In 3 Phases, Says Election Body

The assembly election in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the results will be announced on November 10, the Election Commission said today.
This is the first major election to be held in the middle of the worldwide coronavirus crisis. Bihar has to elect a new 243-member assembly by November 29.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora called it a "historic election" and the world's biggest in the time of the coronavirus. There will be an extra voting hour, separate voting for Covid patients, suspects and those in quarantine, and no physical contact during the campaign, he announced.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads a coalition with the BJP, will fight for a fourth term in these polls, with the opposition RJD of jailed former Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and the Congress challenging him.
Here are the Live updates on Bihar Assembly Election dates' announcement:
Watch | "Social media platforms are expected to make adequate arrangements to safeguard against misuse of their platforms and set up strict protocols to handle such issues as and when they arise": Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner of India on #BiharElectionspic.twitter.com/r770iatE3F- NDTV (@ndtv) September 25, 2020
- All physical meetings have been curtailed for election meetings and campaigns.
- All polling stations will have gloves, masks, sanitisers, soap, and all other medical equipment needed to deal with medical situations.
- All polling stations will be on the ground floor for ease of access to persons with disabilities. Transport, wheelchairs, and other provisions will also be available.
Watch | "Polling time increased by one hour": Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner of India on #BiharElectionspic.twitter.com/d2dZTbb983- NDTV (@ndtv) September 25, 2020
- This will involve huge logistics and manpower.
- The next assembly in Bihar must be constituted by November 29, hence the election schedule is being announced.
- To maintain safe distance between voters, there will be more number of polling booths.
- Poll Booths will have 1,000 voters instead of 1,500
- COVID-19 has changed the way in which we do everything. At the start of the pandemic, many elections were postponed. So far 70 countries have postponed elections. But a new normal is now in place, by taking precautions and following all safety norms.
- The democratic process involving the people has to continue. Slowly, the world over, steps are being taken to make elections happen.
- We are here to announce the dates Bihar elections. It is one of the largest elections in one of the largest states of India the immediate future.