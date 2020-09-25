Bihar Poll Dates Announcement Live Updates: Bihar Polls To Be Held In 3 Phases, Says Election Body

Bihar Election 2020: The term of the 243-member Bihar assembly ends on November 29.

The assembly election in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the results will be announced on November 10, the Election Commission said today.

This is the first major election to be held in the middle of the worldwide coronavirus crisis. Bihar has to elect a new 243-member assembly by November 29.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora called it a "historic election" and the world's biggest in the time of the coronavirus. There will be an extra voting hour, separate voting for Covid patients, suspects and those in quarantine, and no physical contact during the campaign, he announced.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads a coalition with the BJP, will fight for a fourth term in these polls, with the opposition RJD of jailed former Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and the Congress challenging him.

Phase 1

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 1 Last Date of Nominations: October 8 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: October 9 Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: October 12 Date of Poll: October 28 Date of Counting: November 10 (for all phases)

Phase 2

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 9 Last Date of Nominations: October 16 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: October 17 Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: October 19 Date of Poll: November 3 Date of Counting: November 10

Phase 3

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 13 Last Date of Nominations: October 20 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: October 21 Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: October 23 Date of Poll: November 7 Date of Counting: November 10

Phase 1 - 71 constituencies - 16 districts - (31,000 polling stations) Phase 2 - 94 constituencies - 17 districts (42,000 polling stations) Phase 3 - 78 constituencies - 15 districts (33,500 polling stations)

Sep 25, 2020 13:08 (IST) Watch | "Social media platforms are expected to make adequate arrangements to safeguard against misuse of their platforms and set up strict protocols to handle such issues as and when they arise": Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner of India on #BiharElectionspic.twitter.com/r770iatE3F - NDTV (@ndtv) September 25, 2020

Sep 25, 2020 13:05 (IST) The model code of conduct comes into immediate effect in Bihar.

All physical meetings have been curtailed for election meetings and campaigns.

All polling stations will have gloves, masks, sanitisers, soap, and all other medical equipment needed to deal with medical situations.

All polling stations will be on the ground floor for ease of access to persons with disabilities. Transport, wheelchairs, and other provisions will also be available.

Sep 25, 2020 12:58 (IST) Covid patients who are quarantined will be able to cast their vote on the last day of poll, at their respective polling stations, under the supervision of health authorities. This is beside the option of postal facility already extended to them: CEC Sunil Arora

Sep 25, 2020 12:52 (IST) Watch | "Polling time increased by one hour": Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner of India on #BiharElectionspic.twitter.com/d2dZTbb983 - NDTV (@ndtv) September 25, 2020

Sep 25, 2020 12:49 (IST) For Bihar polls, the voting hours have been increased by an hour. So, voting will happen from 7 am to 6 pm, instead of the usual 5 pm: Chief Election Commissioner

Sep 25, 2020 12:46 (IST) Poll Booths will have 1,000 voters instead of 1,500: Sunil Arora

This will involve huge logistics and manpower.

The next assembly in Bihar must be constituted by November 29, hence the election schedule is being announced.

To maintain safe distance between voters, there will be more number of polling booths.

Poll Booths will have 1,000 voters instead of 1,500

Sep 25, 2020 12:42 (IST) COVID-19 has changed the way in which we do everything. At the start of the pandemic, many elections were postponed. So far 70 countries have postponed elections. But a new normal is now in place, by taking precautions and following all safety norms.

The democratic process involving the people has to continue. Slowly, the world over, steps are being taken to make elections happen.

We are here to announce the dates Bihar elections. It is one of the largest elections in one of the largest states of India the immediate future.

Sep 25, 2020 12:39 (IST) The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29.

EC has been doing a parallel exercise on what to do with Bihar and bypolls in a couple of states