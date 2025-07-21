Bihar Becomes First State To Have Polling Stations With Less Than 1200 Voters: Poll Body

Bihar has become the first state in the country to have all polling stations (PS) with less than 1,200 electors, according to an official statement from Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the ECI, a total of 96.23 per cent of electors were covered in Bihar SIR. 5.56 per cent of electors were not found at their addresses so far. List of electors who have not returned the enumeration form or were not found at their address shared with all major political parties. On August 1, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will invite objections from the public for any additions/deletions/ rectifications in draft electoral rolls.

According to the ECI, 12,817 new polling stations have been added in Bihar to prevent long queues at polling stations. As per the Bihar SIR order dated June 24, 2025 (pages 2, points 6/7 and 7, point 2(a)), the earlier ceiling of 1,500 electors/PS had been revised to 1,200 electors/PS.

After adding 12,817 new PS, the total number of PS in Bihar will increase to 90,712 from the earlier 77,895. This major achievement of Bihar is to be followed by other states/UTs, as per the release.

The CEOs DEOs/EROs/BLOs have held meetings with representatives of all political parties and shared detailed lists of the 29.62 lakh electors whose Forms have not been received so far, as well as the nearly 43.93 lakh electors who were not found at their addresses.

All 12 major political parties have also been requested to connect with these remaining electors through their District Presidents and nearly 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs). This is to ensure that the entire election machinery, including political parties, works together in a mission mode so that no eligible elector is left out of the draft Electoral Roll to be published on August 1, 2025, as per ECI.

In a statement, ECI said that from August 1, 2025, any member of the public can file objections for any additions/deletions/rectifications in Draft Electoral Rolls, in accordance with the SIR order dated 24.06.2025.

