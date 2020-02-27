Bihar Assembly Passes Unanimous Resolution Backing Caste-Based Census

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had batted for a caste-based census in the last month (File)

Bihar assembly today passed a unanimous resolution in favour of a caste-based census.

This comes after the assembly had passed a resolution on Tuesday to not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. The assembly had also passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) but in its 2010 form, with an amendment.

Speaking in the Assembly, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Our demand is that caste-based census should be held in the country."

Last month, Mr Kumar had batted for a caste-based census.

"We are of the opinion that there should be a caste-based Census. This was done back in 1930 and should be done once again," he had said.