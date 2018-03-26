'Big Boss' vs 'Chhota Bheem' In BJP-Congress Data Breach Row: 10 Facts

App data breach row: Smriti Irani took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi after Congress removed its app

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "big boss" who likes to spy on Indians, Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning, in an escalating data breach row that has rammed Indian politics. The Congress president's allegation that the Narendra Modi app has sent user data to a US-based company was mocked by Union Minister Smriti Irani, who sneered in a post: "RahulGandhi ji, even Chhota Bheem knows that commonly asked permission on Apps don't tantamount to snooping." After going all out with the hashtag #DeleteNaMoApp, it was the Congress that took down its app today.