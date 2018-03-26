Narendra Modi App Sends User Data To US Firm. Congress App Too, Says BJP

The Narendra Modi app is promoted by the BJP as a one-stop channel for government achievements.

Highlights Security researcher said app was sharing user data without consent NDTV verifies claim, finds data being sent to servers run by US firm Privacy policy of app updated, BJP says Congress app shares data too

The email address "hello@world.com" entered during registration was sent to in.wzrkt.com

The Narendra Modi app shares user with a server registered to WizRocket Inc. in California.

Full marks to @INCIndia for stating upfront that they'll give your data to **practically anyone** - undisclosed vendors, unknown volunteers, even 'groups with similar causes'. In theft of all forms, Congress has never been discreet! pic.twitter.com/FCSIv6nPMn - Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 26, 2018

We don’t collect any personal data through the INC app. We discontinued it a long time ago. It was being used only for social media updates.

We collect data for membership and this is through our website https://t.co/Mi3BWOK9Z0, this is encrypted. https://t.co/9r0EXWwU4Z - Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 26, 2018