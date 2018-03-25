'My Name Is Narendra Modi': Rahul Gandhi, BJP Spar Over Tweet On PM's App

The tweet by Mr Gandhi, read:
Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2018
Ps. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always.https://t.co/IZYzkuH1ZH
The app has been in news recently after the National Cadet Corps asked nearly 13 lakh cadets to install the app ahead of a planned interaction with the Prime Minister. On Friday, #DeleteNamoApp was one of Twitter's top trends.
The Congress has been highlighting the allegations of a French cyber security expert regarding the Narendra Modi App. Yesterday, senior party leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted:
IT Minister will not do a press conference on the NaMo App on these allegations of Data Chori!
Will the media dare to question Modi ji on the functioning of his App? Will the brain behind this "Data Usurpation" be summoned?
What about the 15 Lakh NCC cadets & their privacy? https://t.co/unLi2Sj2AW— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 24, 2018
The BJP responded with a series of nine tweets, claiming the Congress efforts to discredit the app has only increased its popularity.
We all know that Rahul Gandhi is no match for Narendra Modi. But seeing his fright about the Namo App, is very amusing. When his bots tried to trend #DeleteNamoApp day before yesterday, the popularity and downloads of Namo App only increased. Today, it will be no different! pic.twitter.com/Wnan0IQFIV— BJP (@BJP4India) March 25, 2018
The app, the party claimed was one-of-its kind, which offers users a "guest mode" that does not require any permission or data.
The Congress and the BJP has been engaged in a bitter war of words since the news of Facebook data breach became public last week.
The Congress accused the BJP and its ally JD(U) of getting help from disgraced British data research firm Cambridge Analytica to win elections in 2010 and 2014.