'My Name Is Narendra Modi': Rahul Gandhi, BJP Spar Over Tweet On PM's App

Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the Narendra Modi app gives data to US firms.

Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.



Ps. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always.https://t.co/IZYzkuH1ZH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2018

IT Minister will not do a press conference on the NaMo App on these allegations of Data Chori!



Will the media dare to question Modi ji on the functioning of his App? Will the brain behind this "Data Usurpation" be summoned?



What about the 15 Lakh NCC cadets & their privacy? https://t.co/unLi2Sj2AW— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 24, 2018

We all know that Rahul Gandhi is no match for Narendra Modi. But seeing his fright about the Namo App, is very amusing. When his bots tried to trend #DeleteNamoApp day before yesterday, the popularity and downloads of Namo App only increased. Today, it will be no different! pic.twitter.com/Wnan0IQFIV — BJP (@BJP4India) March 25, 2018