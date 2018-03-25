"My Name Is Narendra Modi": Rahul Gandhi, BJP Spar Over Tweet On PM's App

Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the Narendra Modi app gives data to US firms.

New Delhi:  A fresh war of words erupted between the Congress and the BJP today over the Narendra Modi app, in the backdrop of the Facebook data misuse by disgraced British firm Cambridge Analytica. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi mocked the Prime Minister on Twitter, claiming the Narendra Modi app was collecting data for illegal purposes.

The tweet by Mr Gandhi, read: 
  
The app has been in news recently after the National Cadet Corps asked nearly 13 lakh cadets to install the app ahead of a planned interaction with the Prime Minister. On Friday, #DeleteNamoApp was one of Twitter's top trends.

The Congress has been highlighting the allegations of a French cyber security expert regarding the Narendra Modi App. Yesterday, senior party leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted:
 
The BJP responded with a series of nine tweets, claiming the Congress efforts to discredit the app has only increased its popularity.
  
The app, the party claimed was one-of-its kind, which offers users a "guest mode" that does not require any permission or data.

The Congress and the BJP has been engaged in a bitter war of words since the news of Facebook data breach became public last week.

The BJP claimed Facebook data has been misused not just in the US elections in favour of Donald Trump, but also by the Congress in last year's assembly elections in Gujarat. Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress also planned to use it to boost the image of its chief Rahul Gandhi, and for the 2019 general elections.

The Congress accused the BJP and its ally JD(U) of getting help from disgraced British data research firm Cambridge Analytica to win elections in 2010 and 2014.

