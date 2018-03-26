As Data Breach Charge Bounces Back To It, Congress Pulls Down App, Site

The Congress has been targeting the BJP over the Narendra Modi App of the Prime Minister amid reports that it sent user data to a US-based company without consent.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: March 26, 2018 13:24 IST
The Congress had targeted the Narendra Modi App amid reports that it sent user data to a US-based company

New Delhi:  As charges of sharing user data doubled back to it, the Congress today took down its App and membership website. The opposition party's site vanished with this message on the screen: "We are incorporating minor changes to the website. Please visit us again in a while to access the INC Membership process."

The Congress has been targeting the ruling BJP over the Narendra Modi app - the official mobile app of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - amid allegations that it sent user data to a US-based company without consent. Congress president Rahul Gandhi yesterday posted: "Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies. Ps. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always."

Today, the BJP returned the favour, with leaders like Union Minister Smriti Irani joining the tweet-war.
 
Smriti Irani also scoffed at the Congress for deleting its own app.

Congress's Divya Spandana claimed that the URL for membership on the Congress app had been defunct for a while: "We don't collect any personal data through the INC app. We discontinued it a long time ago. It was being used only for social media updates. We collect data for membership and this is through our website, this is encrypted."

The allegations have exploded alongside a massive scandal over the misuse of personal data of Facebook users by the disgraced research group Cambridge Analytica to help political parties.

This morning, Rahul Gandhi posted another trenchant Tweet, with the hashtag #DeleteNaMoApp.
 
Amit Malviya, who heads the BJP's IT cell, hit back after the Congress pulled down its App.
 
The BJP has conceded that it is sharing information but also stresses that there is no wrongdoing. "Contrary to Rahul's lies , fact is that data is being used for only analytics using third party service, similar to Google Analytics," the party says. 


