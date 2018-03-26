As Data Breach Charge Bounces Back To It, Congress Pulls Down App, Site The Congress has been targeting the BJP over the Narendra Modi App of the Prime Minister amid reports that it sent user data to a US-based company without consent.

Today, the BJP returned the favour, with leaders like Union Minister Smriti Irani joining the tweet-war.

Now that we're talking tech, would you care to answer @RahulGandhi ji why Congress sends data to Singapore Servers which can be accessed by any Tom, Dick and Analytica? pic.twitter.com/U5YLTckBsf — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 26, 2018

Smriti Irani also scoffed at the Congress for deleting its own app.



Congress's Divya Spandana claimed that the URL for membership on the Congress app had been defunct for a while: "We don't collect any personal data through the INC app. We discontinued it a long time ago. It was being used only for social media updates. We collect data for membership and this is through our website, this is encrypted."



The allegations have exploded alongside a massive scandal over the misuse of personal data of Facebook users by the disgraced research group Cambridge Analytica to help political parties.



This morning, Rahul Gandhi posted another trenchant Tweet, with the hashtag #DeleteNaMoApp.

Modi's NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks your location via GPS.



He's the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians.



Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP.#DeleteNaMoApp— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 26, 2018

Amit Malviya, who heads the BJP's IT cell, hit back after the Congress pulled down its App.

Rahul Gandhi gave a call to #DeleteNaMoApp, but Congress deleted its own App from the App store after they were called out. What is the Congress party hiding? pic.twitter.com/nAJTDAMmoc — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 26, 2018

The BJP has conceded that it is sharing information but also stresses that there is no wrongdoing. "Contrary to Rahul's lies , fact is that data is being used for only analytics using third party service, similar to Google Analytics," the party says.





