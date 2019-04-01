Bhupesh Baghel Went All Out For His Gag 'Gift' To PM Modi

"I want to send you this mirror as a gift," Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, referring to PM Narendra Modi

Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, tweeted on Monday that he had sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi a mirror as a gift, so he could look into it and see his "real face".

On a day marked the world over as April Fool's Day, Bhupesh Baghel went through elaborate lengths for his joke, including mimicking an online purchase on April 1, complete with the order number (402-3041608-7422739) PM Modi's "shipping address".

The "order" for the "fantasy mirror silver shaving and make-up mirror" sold by "90 degree" would be delivered between "April 3 and 5".

"I want to send you this mirror as a gift. Keep this mirror in your Lok Kalyan Marg residence at a place that you constantly pass through. So that you can see your face all the time and try to recognize your real face," Mr Baghel said in a tweet.

Mr Baghel also tweeted: "Maybe you will not use the mirror at all. Dump it in a dustbin. Still, you can't avoid the mirror. The 125 crore people of this country will show you the mirror. Are you ready, Modi-ji?" He added the hashtag #ModiVsModi.

Mr Baghel, 57, became chief minister in December after the Congress won the Chhattisgarh election, ousting Raman Singh's 15-year BJP government.

