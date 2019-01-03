20 BJP Women Activists Marching To Naveen Patnaik's Residence Detained

The BJP Mahila Morcha members marched to Naveen Patnaik's residence in Bhubaneswar.

Around 20 women activists were detained after Bharatiya Janata Party women's wing, BJP Mahila Morcha, while marching towards Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence in Bhubaneswar, had a fight with the security personnel.

The women reportedly wanted to meet the chief minister over the acquittal of accused Prasant Pradhan and Sukant Pradhan in the Pipili gang rape and murder case. They were also protesting against minister Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy derogatory statement on the verdict.

The BJP Mahila Morcha has been demanding a CBI investigation into the case.

DCP of Bhubaneswar Anup Sahu said, "Women's wing of BJP reached his residence and protested. In this protest, we have detained around 20 BJP women activists."

A 19-year-old girl was found unconscious and semi-naked in a paddy field at Puri's Pipili November 28, 2011, and died on June 21, 2012.

BJP Mahila Morcha had on Monday protested near Crime Branch Headquarters in Cuttack for the same reason. They alleged the prosecution had botched up the investigation in the case.