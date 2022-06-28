Bhopal Hospital Official, Accused By 50 Nurses Of Sexual Harassment, Replaced

At least 50 nurses of Hamidia Hospital had accused the man of sexual harassment.

The medical superintendent of government-run Hamidia Hospital, Dr Deepak Maravi, who is facing sexual harassment charges, was replaced on Monday, an official said, days after the Madhya Pradesh government ordered a probe against him.

The biggest government-run medical facility in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal hit headlines in mid-June when at least 50 nurses accused Maravi of sexual harassment and sought the state government's intervention in the matter.

The management committee of the hospital, which is part of Gandhi Medical College, decided to replace Maravi after he wrote to the panel, headed by divisional commissioner Gulshan Bamra, requesting that he be relieved of the post of medical superintendent, said the official from the public relations department.

Dr Ashish Gohia, a professor in the orthopedics department, will be the new superintendent of the hospital, he said.

The committee also appointed two additional superintendents - Dr Jivan Singh Meena, an assistant professor, and Dr Vandana Sharma, a professor, the official said.

Nearly two weeks ago, at least 50 nurses of Hamidia Hospital had accused Maravi of sexual harassment and enacting obscene acts, prompting the state government to order an inquiry.

"Seeing the seriousness of the complaint, an inquiry has been ordered into the matter," State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang had said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)