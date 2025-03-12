BHEL Senior Official Shoots Himself Dead InTamil Nadu: Cops

A senior official of public sector BHEL shot himself to death in his office here, police said on Wednesday.

When 50-year-old M Shanmugam, general manager of the PSU, did not return home from his office till late on Tuesday, his wife made enquiries with the public sector company's officials and expressed her concern to them, police said.

Subsequently, when the PSU officials tried to contact Shanmugam, there was no response from him and the jurisdictional Boiler Plant Police Station personnel here were alerted.

The PSU official, Shanmugam, was found dead by police personnel, after they managed to get into his office room, which was locked from inside.

"The BHEL official had a gun shot wound and it appears to be self-inflicted and it appears to be the cause of his death," a senior police official here told PTI, adding it was subject to further confirmation by competent authorities.

Answering a question, the police official said it was yet to be ascertained whether the official had a licensed pistol or not.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)