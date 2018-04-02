Bharat Bandh: Yogi Adityanath Appeals To People To Maintain Law And Order UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said government is serious towards the development and progress of Dalits.

Amid the reports of violence in parts of western Uttar Pradesh during the Bharat Bandh today to protest against the perceived dilution of a Dalit protection law by a top court order , Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people not to vitiate the law and order."The law and order should not be disturbed by these protests. The government is serious towards the development and progress of dalits. I appeal to them not to disturb the law and order," Yogi Adityanath said."Both the Centre and the state government are dedicated to the welfare of the backward castes, the scheduled castes and the scheduled tribes. If there is any issue, one can bring them to the notice of the government," he said.There are reports of the violence in some western UP districts during the protests by Dalits.The Supreme Court on March 20 had banned automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, a legislation meant to protect the marginalised communities from abuse and discrimination. Ruling that no arrest can be made under the Act without prior permission, the top court had also held that a court can grant anticipatory bail if it, prima facie, finds the complaint is an abuse of the law, false, motivated and intended to blackmail or harass a person.This was necessary, the court had said, to prevent the rampant misuse of the tough provisions of the law.