Bharat Bandh: Rail, Road Traffic Hit In Bihar; Long Route Trains Halted

Workers block railway tracks in Patna in support of Bharat Bandh.

Rail and road traffic has been hit across Bihar today due to a nationwide shutdown called by the Congress against the hike in fuel prices.

The shutdown is being supported by the Opposition Rashtryia Janata Dal (RJD), Left Parties and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Hundreds of Congress and other opposition party leaders as well as workers took to the streets since early morning today in different parts of Bihar.

Over a dozen long route trains were halted at Patna, Gaya, Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur railway stations.

The activists were seen burning tyres on roads to protest at several places.

They also raised slogans as part of protest against the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Additional security has been deployed all across the state to maintain law and order.

However, no untoward incident was reported anywhere.