Central Trade Unions' Bharat Bandh Enters Day 2

Public transport and banking services remain disrupted on Day 2 of Bharat Bandh in some states.

The two-day nationwide strike called by Central Trade Unions (CTUs) to protest against the alleged anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms by the Centre entered its second day on Wednesday, impacting normal life in some parts of the country.

According to the reports, public transport and banking services remain disrupted for the second day in some states.

The 10 CTUs which gave a call for the two-day strike are protesting the government's snub of their 12-point charter of demands seeking minimum wage of Rs 18,000, social security for all workers and issues related to price rise.

All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told news agency PTI that there will be a complete bandh in Goa and Bihar, while 100 per cent strike is expected in other parts of the country too.

She said that due to UGC exams, which started from Tuesday, some state transport departments would not participate completely in the strike in the interest of students. The exams are scheduled in some states on Wednesday as well.

Educational institutes, rail, banking, postal and transport services are expected to witness disruptions today too. The unions have alleged that the government has failed to create jobs and grossly ignored the unions' 12-point charter of demands.

They also said that the Group of Ministers headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on labour issues has not called unions for any discussion since the September 2015 strike which left them with no other option but to go on another strike.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the CTUs also alleged that the government undermined tri-partism and continued its "aggressive attack with arrogance on the lives and livelihood of the working people."

They are also opposed to the proposed amendments in Trade Union Act, 1926, saying those are irrational and extremely damaging to the independent functioning of unions.

Farming communities, through their associations, have also extended support to the strike. Student and teacher organizations of various universities have also declared support, the statement had said.