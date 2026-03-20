Bhagwant Mann Inaugurates Tata Steel's Rs 3,200-Crore Facility In Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday inaugurated Tata Steel's state-of-the-art scrap-based electric arc furnace built with an investment of nearly Rs 3,200 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann said the state government offers a congenial environment for the industry to flourish.

The 0.75 million tonne per annum (mtpa) scrap-based facility is designed to achieve CO2 emissions less than 0.3 tonnes per tonne of steel, Tata Steel said.

According to a company statement, Tata Steel Friday marked a historic milestone in the company's journey toward sustainable steelmaking with the introduction of its scrap-based Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) facility at Hi-Tech Valley, Ludhiana.

"As India accelerates its transition towards a climate-resilient future, sustainability has become a national imperative - one that demands urgent, collective action. The EAF reflects Tata Group's long-term commitment to building a greener, more resilient industrial future," Tata Steel Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Mann and Chandrasekaran were present on the occasion, along with T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel, and other senior government officials and company representatives.

"The Ludhiana EAF marks a defining milestone in Tata Steel's journey towards achieving net zero by 2045. It reflects how Tata Steel is rethinking capital investment for circular economy -- by backing technologies that reduce resource intensity while remaining globally competitive," Narendran said, thanking the Punjab government for its support.

Designed to support low-carbon steelmaking, the plant will use nearly 50 percent renewable energy.

The state-of-the-art facility will use 100 per cent steel scrap as raw material, sourcing 40 per cent scrap from the company's steel recycling plant in Rohtak, Haryana.

The plant would produce construction grade steel rebar under the company's flagship retail brand 'Tata Tiscon', which would enable Tata Steel to further augment its market presence in the construction segment.

Tata Steel is among India's leading steel making company producing steel from blast furnace route at its plants in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and Kalinganagar (Odisha).

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