AAP Government Launches Large-Scale Menstrual Health Education Drive In Punjab Schools

Punjab has initiated the statewide rollout of a menstrual health education programme, which will reach more than 3.4 lakh girl students studying in government schools. Through this measure, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government aims to improve adolescent health and make schools more inclusive for girls.

The initiative, announced on Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, is being expanded across government high and senior secondary schools in all 23 districts of Punjab. According to government officials, the first classroom session under the programme is scheduled to be conducted on May 29 in over 3,600 schools covering girls from Classes VI to X.

The programme, the Menstrual Hygiene Curriculum, has been launched by the Punjab government in partnership with WASH United, an international non-profit organisation working on menstrual health awareness. Officials say the effort is among the largest school-based menstrual health education initiatives in the country.

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The curriculum has been developed in Punjabi and uses storytelling, classroom discussions and interactive activities to make conversations around menstruation easier and more comfortable for students. At the centre of the sessions is Ruby, a 10-year-old character whose story helps girls understand menstruation, hygiene practices, bodily changes and self-confidence in a safe learning environment.

To support the programme, around 7,200 teachers have been trained across Punjab. The state first prepared nearly 100 State Resource Persons as Master Trainers, who then conducted district-level training sessions for teachers. The curriculum follows a structured three-session model designed specifically for adolescent girls.

Jaspreet Kaur, a teacher from Faridkot, said, “The Menstrual Hygiene Curriculum effectively breaks menstrual taboos by creating safe spaces for girls to ask questions and share experiences. The interactive approach using stories, games, and visuals makes learning relatable and reduces stigma. It definitely is a transformative tool for dignity and inclusion.”

Students also reported positive experiences. Komal Preet Kaur, a Class IX student from Sangrur, said the programme helped her understand that menstruation is a natural biological process.

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The statewide expansion follows a pilot project that covered more than 100 government schools across Punjab and involved over 45,000 students. According to data shared by the government, 97% of teachers who participated in the pilot said they felt confident delivering period education through the curriculum, while 94% supported its expansion across the state.

Around 88% of teachers found it more effective than earlier approaches, and 80% reported active participation from students.

Teachers who took part in the pilot described the programme as a positive step towards breaking long-standing myths around menstruation.