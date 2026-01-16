'Better Than Singapore Cops': Himanta Sarma On Assam's Zubeen Garg Probe

Reacting to ace singer Zubeen Garg's death probe, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, claimed that the state police have done a better investigation compared to the Singapore Police, and that is why those who were responsible for the death of the cultural icon of Assam were put in jail.

Chief Minister Sarma said, "The Singapore Police could not find any foul play in the demise of Zubeen Garg, while we slapped murder charges on four persons who chalked out a controversy against our beloved singer. They were put into jails, and they are not able to get bail. This is the success of the Assam Police, and I have to say that our investigation team has done a better probe than the Singapore Police."

He also said that people should thank the Assam government as a perfect investigation was carried out in Garg's untimely death.

Notably, Singapore Police recently told the court that Garg was severely intoxicated on board a yacht shortly before the incident in which he drowned.

According to witness testimonies, Garg had been drinking liquor while being present on the yacht, with one witness saying that he consumed several cups of alcohol, including gin and Whisky, and also took sips of Guinness Stout.

The investigating officer told the court that Garg had initially gone for a swim, returned to the yacht and was heard saying he was tired, before entering the water again a few minutes later.

The inquiry also examined Garg's medical history.

The court was told that he had a known history of hypertension and epilepsy, with his last reported epileptic episode occurring in 2024.

Forensic analysis detected medication for both conditions in his blood.

However, investigators said it could not be conclusively determined whether Garg had taken his epilepsy medication on the day of the incident, as eyewitness accounts on this aspect were inconclusive.

A forensic pathologist testified that there were no physical indicators, such as a bitten tongue, that could establish whether Garg had suffered an epileptic seizure prior to entering the water.

The captain of the yacht, named Crazy Monkey, also gave evidence before the court.

He said that Garg had to be physically supported by two friends while boarding the vessel, as he was unable to walk properly.

The captain added that some passengers had begun drinking even before boarding and that he conducted two safety briefings during the voyage.

In his testimony, the captain said that when he saw Garg entering the water for the second time without wearing a life jacket, he warned one of the singer's friends that Garg appeared intoxicated and should not enter the water without safety gear.

The captain also added that he jumped into the water and swam towards Garg after noticing him floating face-down.

Police told the court that witness statements indicated Garg had entered the water voluntarily and showed no signs of suicidal intent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)