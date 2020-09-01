'Beta, Will Punish Guilty': Amarinder Singh To Suresh Raina On Attack

Captain Amarinder Singh said an SIT will probe the attack on Suresh Raina's family

A special investigation team will probe the brutal attack on family members of cricketer Suresh Raina at their house in Punjab's Pathankot. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, while giving his condolences to Mr Raina, tweeted the special investigation team or SIT "will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice".

The 33-year-old cricketer lost his uncle and a cousin after the family was attacked at their Pathankot home reportedly by robbers on August 20.

"Condole the brutal attack on kin of @ImRaina in Pathankot. Have ordered SIT probe into the case and have asked @DGPPunjabPolice to identify & arrest the culprits at the earliest. Beta, my DC & SSP have met the family and we will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice," Mr Singh tweeted.

Mr Raina had this morning tweeted an appeal to the Amarinder Singh government seeking a thorough investigation into the murders.

"What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support," the cricketer tweeted.

"Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes," he said.

Three-four men of a local gang targeted the family at their Pathankot house while all of them were asleep, news agency PTI reported. The cricketer's 58-year-old uncle died after suffering head injuries; four other family members were injured.

Last week, Mr Raina had pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to "personal reasons". The IPL 2020 is scheduled to be played from September 19 to November 10 across three venues in the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.