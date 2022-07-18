Bengaluru Private School Receives Bomb Threat, Cops Declare It A Hoax

DK Shivkumar is the chairman of National Hill View Public School.

The city police were on their toes on Monday after a private school in Bengaluru received a bomb threat through an e-mail, which turned out to be hoax.

As the school opened today, the management noticed the e-mail from an unknown person, claiming that a bomb has been planted in the school.

K'taka | A private school in Ideal Township of Rajarajeshwarinagar in South Bengaluru has received a bomb threat through email.

Soon the police were alerted following which they reached the spot with a bomb disposal and dog squad.

The school was quickly evacuated, and the police thoroughly searched the premises and declared the threat as hoax.

As news about the bomb threat spread, panic-stricken parents rushed to the school to enquire about safety of their children.

The school management told parents to avoid panic as the pupils and faculty have been shifted to another unit of their school.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the police were on their job and will trace the whereabouts of the person who sent the mail to the school.

