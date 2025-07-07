Bengaluru Man Thrashed For Obscene Texts, Attackers Inspired By 'Darshan Case'

A young man was kidnapped and brutally assaulted by a group of eight to ten attackers for allegedly sending obscene messages to his ex-girlfriend in Bengaluru. The incident was captured on camera by one of the accused - who were allegedly inspired by the actor Darshan murder case in which a man was kidnapped and killed for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

The footage shows the attackers beating Kushal, stripping him, and hitting him on his private parts.

During the assault, one of the attackers referred to the Renukaswamy murder case, threatening the victim with similar consequences. They were also laughing while invoking the "inspired" murder case.

Officials said that Kushal was in a relationship with a college student for two years, but they broke up a few months ago. The girl later got into a relationship with another man. Angered by this, Kushal sent some obscene messages to the girl. In retaliation, the girl, her boyfriend, and his friends allegedly planned the attack, following which they called him at a location on the pretext of solving the issue.

However, the accused instead kidnapped him in a car, took him to a deserted spot near a lake, and assaulted him.

Eight people have been arrested in the case so far, police said.

Renukaswamy murder case

Renukaswamy's body, bearing multiple injuries, was discovered near a drain in Bengaluru's Sumanahalli. Investigations revealed that Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, had allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed.

Initially, four individuals surrendered to the police claiming responsibility, citing a financial dispute. However, inconsistencies in their statements revealed a conspiracy involving Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others.

Actor Darshan was arrested on June 11 for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of 33-year-old Renukaswamy on June 8.