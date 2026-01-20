Bengaluru Man Arrested for Stealing, Wearing Women's Innerwear

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Bengaluru's Electronic City division for allegedly stealing women's innerwear from residential buildings, wearing them, and taking photographs.

Police said the incident came to light after information was received about a person targeting women's innerwear kept for drying on building terraces and in house courtyards in the Hebbagodi area.

Acting on the tip-off, patrol personnel visited the location, verified the information and looked into some CCTV footage. The suspect was then detained.

During questioning, police identified the accused as Amal N Aji (23), a native of Kerala.

Police said preliminary investigation found several photographs in which the accused allegedly wore women's innerwear. A subsequent inspection of his residence reportedly led to the recovery of a collection of women's innerwear.

A suo motu case has been registered at Hebbagodi Police Station under Sections 303(2), 329(4) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and further investigation is underway.

Police said the accused has been taken into custody and will be questioned as part of the probe.