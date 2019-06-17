Bengal Ministers Take Oath In Lok Sabha, Cheered With 'Jai Shri Ram'

When Babul Supriyo, Debashree Choudhury were taking oaths, BJP members cheered with "Jai Shri Ram"

Union Ministers Babul Supriyo and Debashree Choudhury, who are from West Bengal, were greeted by fellow BJP lawmakers with "Jai Shri Ram" slogans when they were called to take oath as Lok Sabha Members.

The cheer was apparently to take a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had allegedly objected to uttering the slogan during some incidents.

When Union minister of state for environment and forest Babul Supriyo was called to take oath on the first day of the 17th Lok Sabha Monday, BJP members loudly cheered with "Jai Shri Ram".

The slogan was repeatedly chanted when Ms Choudhury, Union minister of state for women and child development, was called to take oath.' Watch Babul Supriyo's oath:

I Babul Supriyo having been elected a Member of the House of the People do solemnly affirm that

I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India.... pic.twitter.com/nQAfr3HKvb - Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) June 17, 2019

At least seven persons were detained on March 31 for chanting "Jai Shri Ram" slogan when Ms Banerjee's motorcade passed through North 24 Parganas district of the state.

In a video, which emerged on social media, an infuriated Ms Banerjee came out of her car and allegedly asked her security officials to note down the name of the persons involved in shouting the slogan.

The BJP won 18 seats from West Bengal in the recent Lok Sabha elections as against just two seats from the state during the 2014 polls.