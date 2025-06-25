Advertisement
Bengaluru Man Alleges Attackers Forced His Friend To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Zameer alleged that a group of six attackers abused and assaulted him and his friend with a stick.

Read Time: 1 min
  • A man and his friend were assaulted by unidentified men in Bengaluru last Sunday
  • The incident took place near AJBJ grounds in Hegde Nagar around 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm
  • The attackers questioned, abused, and physically assaulted Zameer and his friend Wasim
Bengaluru:

A man and his friend were allegedly assaulted by a group of unidentified men in Bengaluru. The incident occurred around 4:30 pm-5:30 pm in the Sampigehalli police station limits last Sunday.

The complainant, Zameer, a mechanic by profession, alleged he had stopped his vehicle near the AJBJ grounds in Hegde Nagar to relieve himself when a group of six unknown men confronted him. They questioned his presence there, abused and physically assaulted him and his friend Wasim, he said in his police complaint.

While Zameer managed to escape, the group allegedly assaulted Wasim with a stick, he claimed. When Wasim screamed "Allah" in pain, the attackers tried to intimidate him into chanting "Jai Shri Ram", he alleged.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered, and investigations are underway to identify and arrest the accused.

Bengaluru News, Jai Shri Ram
NDTV News
