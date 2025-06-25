Bengaluru Man Alleges Attackers Forced His Friend To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

A man and his friend were allegedly assaulted by a group of unidentified men in Bengaluru. The incident occurred around 4:30 pm-5:30 pm in the Sampigehalli police station limits last Sunday.

The complainant, Zameer, a mechanic by profession, alleged he had stopped his vehicle near the AJBJ grounds in Hegde Nagar to relieve himself when a group of six unknown men confronted him. They questioned his presence there, abused and physically assaulted him and his friend Wasim, he said in his police complaint.

While Zameer managed to escape, the group allegedly assaulted Wasim with a stick, he claimed. When Wasim screamed "Allah" in pain, the attackers tried to intimidate him into chanting "Jai Shri Ram", he alleged.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered, and investigations are underway to identify and arrest the accused.