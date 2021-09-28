Kolkata Police Files Case To Investigate Alleged Assault On BJP's Dilip Ghosh

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh was pushed and heckled while campaigning in Bengal's Bhabanipur

Kolkata Police have filed on their own an FIR against unknown people in connection with the incident where BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh was pushed and heckled while campaigning in Bhabanipur, an officer said today.

Several sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to unlawful assembly, rioting with arms and weapons, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation have been invoked in the FIR filed at Bhawanipore police station, he said.

Dilip Ghosh was Monday pushed and heckled by alleged Trinamool supporters in Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, provoking his security officer to whip out a pistol, as political temperature shot up on the last day of electioneering.

Several TV channels showed Dilip Ghosh being pushed and heckled on a road as a posse of security guards tried to shield him. A suspected Trinamool supporter was seen grabbing a security man by his collar who swiftly pulled out a pistol to scare away the crowd.

The incident occurred when Dilip Ghosh had gone inside a vaccination camp in Jadubabur Bazaar area in Bhabanipur constituency, where by-election will be held on September 30.

Dilip Ghosh, who was taken away by his security guards, had claimed that Trinamool supporters "attacked" him without provocation and injured a BJP activist. He had also demanded deferment of the by-election which Mamata Banerjee must win to stay on as the Chief Minister.

Under the constitutional arrangement, Ms Banerjee can continue as the Chief Minister only till November 5 without getting elected to the state assembly. She was defeated in Bengal's Nandigram in the state assembly elections held in March-April this year.

A BJP delegation is scheduled to meet Election Commission officials in New Delhi to register a complaint about the incident involving Dilip Ghosh.



