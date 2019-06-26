BJP Youth Wing Takes To Hanuman Chalisa To Counter Namaz On Bengal Roads

Members of the BJP youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha recite Hanuman Chalisa on roads.

The members of the BJP youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha gathered in Howrah, near Kolkata on Tuesday night and sat down on the road to recite the Hanuman Chalisa. This, they say, is their way of protesting against the "blocking of roads" by Muslims during Friday namaz.

"In Mamata Banerjee's rule, we have seen Grand Trunk Road and other main roads get blocked on Fridays for namaz. Patients die as ambulances get stuck, children are unable to reach schools and people their offices, on time," OP Singh, the local chief of the BJP youth wing was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "As long as it continues, we will recite Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesdays on all main roads near Hanuman temples," he added.

#WATCH WB: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha recite Hanuman Chalisa near Bally Khal in Howrah. OP Singh, BJYM Pres, Howrah says, "GT Road is blocked to offer Friday namaz. Patients die,people can't reach office on time.Recitation continues till Friday Namaz like that is offered (25.6) pic.twitter.com/BscHgYJt2C — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

The political temperature in Bengal continues to soar as the BJP made deep inroads in the state, winning 18 Lok Sabha seats, limiting the Trinamool Congress to 22 seats in the general elections. After the election results, instances of political violence between the two parties have escalated.

Ms Banerjee has stopped on the road to take on people chanting the "Jai Shri Ram" slogan, accusing them of mixing religion with politics -- an allegation the BJP has repeatedly denied.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.