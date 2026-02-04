Bengal Man Jumps From Bridge, Dies By Electrocution After Falling On Train

A man jumped from a rail overbridge in West Bengal's Ballygunge station, got entangled in overhead wires and died by electrocution, bringing train operations during rush to a halt on Tuesday.

Police sources said that the main jumped from the overbridge around 7.30 pm with the intent of coming in front of a train. Before he could land on the railway tracks, a train entered the station. He fell on to the train's roof and was electrocuted by the high-tension overheard wires.

Railway staff retrieved the man's body using ropes, but attempts to revive him failed.

Visuals showed the man's body on fire as the passengers disembarked from the train.

Trains on the Sealdah South section were halted or delayed amid rush hour.

In a separate incident months ago, a man standing atop a train died after he accidentally touched a high-tension wire and got electrocuted in September last year in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Visuals showed the man's body touching a wire - part of the overhead equipment that powers the train, followed by a flash. The man was then seen dropping from the train's roof to the platform.