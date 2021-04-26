PM Urges Bengal To Vote In 7th Phase Of Polls, Follow Covid Protocol

"Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols," PM Modi tweeted

The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021

Polling began at 7 am for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the state assembly elections amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19.