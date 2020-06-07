Bengal Allows Families Of COVID-19 Victims To Pay Last Respects

Dead bodies will be kept at a suitable place for 30 minutes for families (Representational)

West Bengal's Health Department on Saturday issued amended standard operating procedure (SOP) for paying last respect to those who die of COVID-19 in the state.

The state's Health Department has asked hospital authorities to inform family members within an hour of a coronavirus patient's death. Hospitals have also been directed to use body bags with transparent face covers.

"Dead body should be kept at a suitable place for 30 minutes during which the family members shall be allowed to pay their last respect," says the amended SOP.

The state has recorded 435 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 7,738.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,236. 311 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 out of which 72 had comorbid conditions.