Before Pune Murder, Plan Was To Break Ketan Agarwal's Bones In Bengaluru

The over 5,300-page chargesheet filed in Pune Fort case has revealed that, before the murder, the plan was to take Ketan to Bengaluru and break his limbs. Police investigation into the murder has found that one of the three accused, Ritesh Hange, had discussed the idea with a friend in Bengaluru. The friend, however, reportedly opposed the idea.

The Pune Police have filed a 5,053-page chargesheet in the murder of Ketan Agarwal, a 25-year-old businessman. Ketan was allegedly pushed into a gorge from the Lohagad Fort in Pune by his fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary. The police have arrested the two along with Ritesh Hange.

Chetan Chaudhary

Ketan and Siya, both from Pune, got engaged in February and were scheduled to get married in November in Jaipur.

According to the chargesheet, the two prime accused initially considered a plan to break Ketan's limbs. When a friend of a friend opposed the idea, they decided to kill Agarwal themselves and watched murder films and used ChatGPT to plan the murder.

They also listened to podcasts on how to avoid detection by police as part of their preparations.

Torn Passport, A Fake Instagram Account

On June 6, while travelling for a pre-wedding photoshoot, Goyal allegedly tore Agarwal's passport and discarded it in a washroom at a cafe, preventing the trip from taking place.

Also Read | Siya Goyal, Lover Wanted To Injure Fiance, But Later Dropped 'Risky' Plan

The investigation has revealed that it was Chaudhary's idea to tear up the passport. Goyal's lover also suggested creating a fake Instagram account named 'Mahi' using the photograph of a woman known to the accused.

Messages from the account encouraged Agarwal to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18 for a surprise birthday plan involving Goyal.

The fake account was part of a plan devised by Hange to bring Agarwal to the fort. The account was deleted after the incident.

Siya Did Not Want To Marry Ketan

The chargesheet also revealed that Goyal had mentioned to several people that she did not wish to marry Ketan.

In an alleged Snapchat conversation between Goyal and one of her friends, she is purportedly seen asking her friend to send a copy of her Aadhaar card to book a flight ticket.

"Send me your Aadhaar card to book tickets for a wedding that is never going to happen," Siya allegedly said.

Also Read | 'Ketan Agarwal Said I Won't Be Able To Escape Marriage': Pune Murder Accused To Cops

Witness Was Threatened By Chetan Chaudhary

An eyewitness, whose identity remains undisclosed, has claimed that they saw Agarwal being pushed into the gorge from Lohagad Fort. The eyewitness was allegedly threatened with a similar fate.

Terrified, the eyewitness approached the police and recorded their statement five days after the Pune Fort murder, having seen media reports about the case.

"Keep quiet, or I'll throw you down from the fort too," the eyewitness was told by Chetan.

The police have recorded statements from various individuals, including an eyewitness and a nail art artist. Investigation into the case is continuing.

Senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam will reportedly be appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case.