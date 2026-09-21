In Pune Murder, Garland Photo Hints At Secret Marriage At Rajasthan Temple

The investigation into the Ketan Agarwal murder case has revealed a possible secret marriage between main accused Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary.

According to police sources, investigators are probing whether Siya and Chetan secretly got married at the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan in December 2025.

Police developed suspicion of a hidden marriage after analysing mobile phone chats between the two accused.

A special team of Pune Rural Police visited Rajasthan in July to verify the alleged marriage and gather evidence.

However, investigators have so far not found any official temple registration record or CCTV footage confirming that the marriage ceremony took place there.

During the investigation, police reportedly recovered a photograph from a mobile phone showing Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary wearing floral garlands.

The photograph has been submitted as evidence along with the chargesheet, according to police sources.

Investigators are examining the digital evidence and the photograph to establish the nature of the relationship between Siya and Chetan and whether they had married before Siya's scheduled wedding with Ketan Agarwal.

The alleged secret marriage remains a key line of investigation in the case, while police continue to verify the circumstances surrounding the photograph and the couple's visit to Rajasthan.

Police have not yet found independent documentary or CCTV evidence confirming the alleged marriage at the Khatu Shyam Temple.

Ketan Agarwal died after being pushed off the Lohagad fort on June 18, following which his fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, were arrested.