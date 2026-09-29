Before Pune Fort Murder, Ketan Agarwal Tattooed Siya Goyal's Name As Surprise

Not just a party, Ketan Agarwal had more surprises for his fiancee Siya Goyal for her birthday, before he was pushed off the Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18.

Investigation into the Pune-based realtor's murder has revealed that he had tattooed his back with Siya's name.

According to sources, Ketan had got the tattoo done as a surprise gift for Siya for her upcoming birthday on June 19.

On June 18, Ketan Agarwal fell off the Lohagad Fort, with the police chargesheet saying that his death was part of a premeditated murder by Siya, her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary and their friend Ritesh Hinge.

Siya, Chetan and Hinge have been arrested.

Chargesheet Reveals Ketan Agarwal Was Pushed, Kicked

In its 5,053-page chargesheet, the Pune Rural police alleged that Chetan Chaudhary pushed Ketan from behind near the gorge on the western side of Lohagad Fort.

At the same time, Siya Goyal kicked Ketan hard on his leg, after which he lost his balance and fell into the deep gorge.

According to police, Ketan and Siya reached the Lohagad Fort at around 9 am on June 18, with Chetan Agarwal already waiting there in disguise. Police allege that after reaching the fort, Siya signalled Chetan at the ticket counter and he started to move per plan.

After reaching the fort, police allege that Siya took Ketan towards the western side, in the direction of Gherewadi village, near the gorge. Following this, Chetan pushed Ketan and Siya kicked him at the same time.

Witness Was Threatened

Sources say that when Siya and Chetan were killing Ketan, a stranger remained witness to the whole ordeal. The eyewitness, however, was threatened with a similar fate as Ketan.

Terrified, the eyewitness kept shut. However, when news reports started to come in, they contacted the police and recorded a statement.

"Keep quiet, or I'll throw you down from the fort too," Chetan told them, the eyewitness alleged.

Police are now cross-verifying the statement and other evidence gathered in the case.

(With inputs from Suraj Kasbe)