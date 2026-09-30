Inside Pic From Inaaya's 9th Disco-Dance Birthday Celebrations Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore. MIA - Kareena

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya turned 9 years old on September 29. Like every year, Kunal and Soha hosted a birthday party for friends and family members. This time, the theme of the paty was disco-dance. In the pictures, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Soha-Kunal and Saba Pataudi are seen having a gala time. Don't miss the cuties Taimur and Jeh, though their faces are hidden under emojis. However, Kareena Kapoor gave the celebrations a big miss.

Sharing the pictures, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "One birthday. One photo. Zero coordinated poses - just one big blurry blast! And just like that she's 9."

Sharing more inside pictures, Saba wrote, "Moments of fun, laughter, joy and happiness! Our girl turns 9.Mahsha'Allah. Love u my Munchkin. You'll always be my baby. And your cousins too! The aunt thats mother to all of u!"

On Tuesday, Kareena shared some wholesome pictures to wish the birthday girl.

In the first picture, Taimur is seen making faces while Inaaya looks far away.

The second picture features a couple of fridge magnets showing the birthday girl with her cousins Taimur, Jeh and Kareena.

The picture which has the Internet's heart is the one featuring Sharmila Tagore, Taimur and Inaaya. In the picture, the two grandchildren are seen planting kisses on their grandmother's cheeks.

The caption accompanying the pictures reads, 'Happy birthday, Inaaya, you beautiful princess. We love you... Have the best day and the coolest dance party ever today.'

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan got married in January 2015. The couple welcomed Inaaya in September 2017.

Soha Ali Khan is busy with her podcast show. Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Vibe, which he directed and starred in as well.