UP Man Entered House To Avoid Dogs. Mistaken For Thief, Set On Fire: Cops

The victim's condition was stated to be stable, the police said (Representational)

A 28-year-old man sustained injuries on Friday after some people mistook him for a thief and allegedly tried to burn him alive when he entered a house to avoid stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, police said.

The victim, Sujit Kumar, was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable, they said, adding that two of the four accused named in the FIR had been arrested.

The incident took place in Deva area of Barabanki's Raghopur village.

Sujit Kumar was going to his in-laws house at around 2 am on Friday. He was being chased by stray dogs and he entered a house to avoid them, the police said.

The occupants of the house mistook him to be a thief. They thrashed him and tried to burn him alive by dousing petrol on him, superintendent of police, Barabanki, Akash Tomar, said.

The victim sustained burn injuries on his back and was rushed to Civil Hospital, Lucknow. His condition was stated to be stable, the police said.

An FIR has been registered against four people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in this regard. Two of the accused have been arrested and a hunt is on to arrest the others, they said.

