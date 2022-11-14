Banned Group PFI Member, On The Run From Assam, Arrested In Bengaluru

Hamja, a resident of Assam's Baksa district, had fled after the government banned PFI.

A leader of the student wing of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) was today arrested in Bengaluru. Amir Hamja, who was on the run, was arrested on Friday night by a team of Assam Police led by a DSP-rank officer.

"The Assam Police team along with arrested Campus Front of India (CFI) leader Amir Hamja has reached Guwahati from Bengaluru," the Assam Police said in a statement.

He was given three days' transit remand by the additional chief metropolitan magistrate of the southern city. He will now be produced before the chief judicial magistrate in Guwahati tomorrow.

Hamja, a resident of Assam's Baksa district, fled as soon as the government banned PFI. When police searched his home, they found several incriminating documents and posters. The seized items include posters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the BJP, the RSS, and the ABVP, and in support of the hijab.

In Bengaluru, Amir Hamja was hiding with some families in Tripura.

At least 40 PFI activists have been arrested from different parts of Assam so far.

The police have already sealed the PFI Assam's head office in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati as well as its local offices in Karimganj and Baksa, following the ban on the outfit by the central government.